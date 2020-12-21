Rana to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan

Talented director Saagar K Chandra will wield the megaphone for this project while happening music composer Thaman will be providing music.

For the first time, Pawan Kalyan will be sharing screen space with actor Rana Daggubati in an upcoming untitled Telugu movie. This is Sithara Entertainments banners’ first collaboration with the Powerstar who will be seen in a powerful role loaded with mass elements. The film is also launched in a grand manner with noted Telugu film personalities gracing the occasion. Director Trivikram has done the honours of switching on the camera while Pawan Kalyan had clapped the soundboard.

Producer Dil Raju, director Venky Atluri and others were also present at the launch. The movie is rumoured to be the remake of Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. An Instagram post from Ayyappanum Koshiyum team states that producer Naga Vamsi had bought the rights of the Telugu remake a while ago.

Meanwhile, Rana took to his verified Twitter account and posted: “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power Medium star @PawanKalyan! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!!”

Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power ⭐️ @PawanKalyan !! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!! https://t.co/rMgae4Bltj — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 21, 2020

