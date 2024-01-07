Telangana: 900 years old temples lie in dilapidated condition at Jadcherla

All the temples were left uncared resulted in growth of vegetation all around and atop covering up the beautiful architecture and preventing the entry into the premises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Mahabubnagar: A group of 900 years old temples are lying in a dilapidated condition and crying for protection at Polepalli village in Jadcherla mandal.

Noted archaeologist E Sivanagireddy visited the temples on Sunday and noticed that innumerable sculptures were in broken condition. He conducted a survey and sensitisation programme ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’ in and around Polepalli village.

Also Read BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Nitesh Rane booked for hate speech at Maharashtra rally

There are four temples, including a Siva temple equipped with a very big Sivalinga and a beautiful Nandi, a huge temple of Chennakesava (the main idol missing), Veerabhadra temple, which completely collapsed but a life size sculpture of Veerabhadra awaits attention, and a triple shrine on the outskirts of the village dedicated to Rudreswara, Kesavadeva and Adityadeva.

As per the local inscription dated to 18th July 1099 CE) issued by Rudradandanayaka, the military general of the Kalyani Chalukyan Emperor Tribhuvanamalla Vikramaditya-VI, which records gift of lands towards daily offerings, he said in a statement.

All the temples were left uncared resulted in growth of vegetation all around and atop covering up the beautiful architecture and preventing the entry into the premises. The idols of Chennakesava Saptamatrika, Ganesa, Kartikeya, and Sivalingas were vandalized, he said.

Sivanagireddy sensitised the villagers on the historical importance of the sculptures, inscription (also broken to half) and temples representing the Kalyani Chalukyan and Kakatiya art and architecture and appealed to preserve them for posterity.

B Venkata Reddy, Panay and retired VRO, Bichchanna Goud participated in the programme.