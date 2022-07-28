Rangareddy: LVPEI launches door-to-door community eye screening project in Maheshwaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education Minister, Telangana, launches the LVPEI's door-to-door community eye screening project at Maheshwaram on Thursday.

Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has launched door-to-door community screening project in Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district in collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, India.

The initiative Reaching out with Innovative Services for Eyecare (RISE), launched by Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy will cover a total of 50,000 people for various eye ailments. It will focus on vulnerable population including elderly, women, and children and those with eye problems will be referred for comprehensive eye examination. Spectacles will be dispensed for correction of refractive errors and patients who need surgical intervention for cataract will be referred to LVPEI’s Secondary Eye Care Centre in Kothur.

“The initiative will be very useful for elderly and women at home who don’t want to burden their family and neglect their health,” Minister said.

Dr Rajeev R Pappuru, Vice Chair, LVPEI, Kailash Yagnik, senior vice president Strategy), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and others were present.