LVPEI hosts Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) 2024 with a focus on ‘Practical Accessibility’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Institute for Vision Rehabilitation at the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and the HelloA11Y Community jointly organized the Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) 2024, advocating for Inclusive Digital Environments, with focus on practical accessibility.

The event attended by over 125 participants included vision rehabilitation and technology professionals, individuals with vision impairments, their families, and other professionals actively engaged in the field. The event provided participants with insights into creating more accessible websites, e-commerce sites and PDFs, enabling the creation of a more inclusive digital environment, for all.

The program featured talks by a diverse panel of speakers from Barrier Break, APEX Covantage, Graillemaker Innovations, HelloA11Y, and DigitalA11Y. The talks also included Empowering Web-Accessibility through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Samir, a UX designer and product innovation consultant, explored how AI-powered solutions can revolutionize accessibility by identifying common barriers and offering innovative fixes.