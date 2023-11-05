Hyderabad: Sabitha Indra Reddy’s police escort incharge shoots himself dead

The ASI, Mohd Fazil, working with the Armed Reserve Rachakonda was incharge of the police escort of the Minister.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:51 AM, Sun - 5 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub Inspector of Police working as escort incharge for Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy shot himself dead with his service pistol at Srinagar colony Banjara Hills on Sunday.

The ASI, Mohd Fazil, working with the Armed Reserve Rachakonda was incharge of the police escort of the Minister.

On Sunday around 6.45 am, Fazil’s daughter dropped him near the house of the Minister to join duty.

“Fazil shot himself with a gun he was carrying. He sustained a gun shot wound in the head. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said DCP West Joel Davis.

On information the senior police officials reached the spot. Minister Sabitha Reddy also visited the spot.

The family members told the police that Fazil was facing some financial problems and might have slipped into depression and ended his life.