Ranji Trophy: Mumbai crush Hyderabad by an innings and 217 runs

Kotian, Mulani shine with the ball as hosts take seven points from the victory

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:28 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad suffered a humiliating innings and 217 runs inside three days against Mumbai in the Group B Ranji Trophy match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai on Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 173/6, Hyderabad were all out for 214 runs conceding a huge first innings lead of 437 runs.

Shams Mulani, who scalped five wickets on the second day added two more sclaps to finish with an impressive figures of 7/94. For Hyderabad, K Rohit Rayudu top-scored with a 151-ball 77-run knock.

Following on, Hyderabad batters didn’t fare well again. Though they had a decent partnership of 66 for the opening wicket between captain Tanmay Agarwal (39) and P Akshath Reddy 923), the former’s dismissal in the 15th over opened the gates for the hosts.

Tanush Kotian caught Tanmay in front of wickets then bowled Akshath in consecutive overs. Mulani then sent Mickil Jaiswal for a duck as lbw as Hyderabad were reduced to 69/3 from 66/1.

Others too fell apart without much fight barring Rahul Budhhi who scored a 97-ball 65. Tanmay Thyagarajan remained unbeaten on 39 as Hyderabad’s innings was folded for 220 runs.

For the hosts, Kotian ended with 5/82 bowling figures while Mulain took four wickets. Mumbai took seven points from the victory.