Ranji Trophy: Tanay puts Hyderabad on course for big victory

The Left-arm spinner scalps seven wickets to skittle out Nagaland to 206 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 10:32 PM

The spinner scalps seven wicket against Nagaland

Hyderabad: Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan spun a web around Nagaland by scalping seven wickets to put Hyderabad on course for another crushing victory on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The off-spinner, who is leading the charts in the bowlers list for Hyderabad, continued his rampaging form with a 7/63 figures to skittle out Nagaland to 206 runs in their first innings to give hosts a commanding first innings lead of 256 runs. Hyderabad declared their innings at 462/8 in 107 overs. The hosts enforced follow-on on Nagaland who ended the day at 20/1, trailing by massive 236 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 383/5, Hyderabad added another 79 runs losing three wickets in the day before declaring their innings. Overnight batter Pragnay Reddy scored a 62-ball 47 to take his side past 450-run mark before being dismissed. Tanay also chipped in with a useful 22-run knock. For the visitors, Karan Tewatia and Rongsen Jonathan scalped two wickets each.

In reply, Nagaland didn’t have the best of starts as they lost two wickets for eight runs. Ravi Teja first dismissed opener Yugandhar Singh and then Sedezhalie Rupero cheaply in the innings third and fifth over to give a perfect start. From there on, it was all Tanay who dictated the terms. Barring Joshua Ozukum (50), RS Jaganath Srinivas (44), Rongsen Jonathan (41) and Sumit Kumar (38), others failed to make any contributions with the bat. Tanay struck twin blows in the 52nd over dismissing Ozukum and Sumit Kumar to put paid to their hopes.