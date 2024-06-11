Mancherial: Ranker felicitated by education department director

He opined that she brought recognition to KBGVs and to Mancherial district as well. Mamatha secured 979 marks out of 1,000. She is a native of Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 June 2024, 06:10 PM

Mancherial: Durgam Mamatha belonging to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV)-Thandur was felicitated by the School Education department director Mallaiah Bhattu, joint directors Rajiv, Laxminarasamma and KGBVs state coordinator of Hajari Sirisha, for achieving state-level third rank and topping the district in Intermediate results, at a programme held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Mallaiah was all praise for Mamatha for shining in the results of Intermediate.

He advised students to draw inspiration from Mamatha. He opined that she brought recognition to KBGVs and to Mancherial district as well. Mamatha secured 979 marks out of 1,000. She is a native of Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal.

Her parents are daily wage earners. She attributed her success to encouragement from her teachers and parents.

KGBV- Thandur Special Officer G Sumana Chaitanya, English language teacher Maneesh and parents were present.