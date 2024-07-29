Hyderabad: AESL launches Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam 2024

The ANTHE scholarship recipients will benefit from Aakash's extensive coaching programs, which prepare students for exams such as NEET, JEE, State CETs and scholarships like NTSE and Olympiads.

AESL launches ANTHE 2024 in search of the next Dr. Kalam, Dr. HG Khorana, Dr. MS Swaminathan and Sir JC Bose

Hyderabad: The Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has launched its Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2024 offering students from Class to 12 the chance to earn up to 100 percent scholarships along with significant cash awards.

Marking 15-years of ANTHE, this year, the scholarship includes a 5-day all-expenses-paid trip to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, for five outstanding students.

Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said “With ANTHE 2024, we are launching a national talent hunt to nurture future doctors and engineers who can do pioneering work and make India proud in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.”

The ANTHE-2024 will take place from October 19-27, 2024, in both online and offline modes across 26 states and union territories in India. ANTHE offline exams will be conducted on October 20 and 27, 2024 starting 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at all 315 centers of Aakash Institute across the country while online exams can be taken from October 19 to 27, 2024 anytime during the exam window.

Students can choose a one-hour slot convenient to them.

The last date to submit enrolment forms for ANTHE 2024 is three days before the commencement of the online exam and seven days before the offline exam.

For registrations: anthe.aakash.ac.in.