Rape suspect attempts escape from police station, injured

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: A man who was taken into custody in connection with a rape case was injured after he attempted to escape from the SR Nagar police station on Saturday.

The SR Nagar police had recently taken into custody Kotwal Krishna in connection with a rape case booked against him in March and had kept him in the police station.

On Saturday, on the pretext of going to the washroom, Krishna came out of the lockup and jumped from the second floor of the building. However, alert police personnel immediately caught him. Krishna sustained minor injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

