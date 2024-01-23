Rare honour: Tribal farmer-couple from Kothagudem invited to R-Day celebrations

The couple, Penuballi Gangaraju and Lakshmi, pioneered oil palm farming in Bhadrachalam division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 05:11 PM

Farmers Penuballi Gangaraju and Lakshmi at their farm.

Kothagudem: A tribal couple engaged in horticulture using modern farming methods in the district has been invited to attend Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The couple, Penuballi Gangaraju and Lakshmi, pioneered oil palm farming in Bhadrachalam division. They have been cultivating horticulture crops employing organic farming methods and thus inspiring others to follow the same.

The district horticulture and sericulture officer Jinugu Mariyanna informed that at the directions of district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala and director of horticulture and sericulture M Hanumantha Rao the name of the couple was recommended for Republic Day celebrations because of their innovative farming methods.

It is laudable that the farmer couple uses modern nutrient management techniques like ‘fertigation’ wherein dissolved fertiliser is supplied to crops through an irrigation system, mulching, drip irrigation to grow crops.

Besides starting oil palm cultivation in Bhadrachalam division, Gangaraju and his wife are also growing crops like dragon fruit, apple bear and Taiwan guava along with vegetables as inter-crop in their eight acres of land at Kamalapuram village of Arlagudem in Dummgudem mandal, he said.

The couple would be interacting with agriculture scientists at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), popularly known as Pusa Institute, in New Delhi, Mariyanna informed.

Speaking to Telangana Today Gangaraju, on his way to Delhi, said he is very happy for being invited to Republic Day celebrations. “It is a rare honour for a farmer hailing from a remote village like me” he felt.

The farmer said he uses only organic fertilisers like vermi-compost, neem oil and others to grow crops. He thanked the horticulture officer Mariyanna and others for supporting him and recommending his name for Republic Day celebrations.