NCC cadets from Telangana and AP shine in Republic Day Camp

The cadets stood out by transforming waste into wonder and promoting the principles of ‘Vocal For Local’ and ‘Waste To Wealth’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 10:21 PM

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of innovation at Republic Day Camp (RDC)-2024, the cadets from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh stood out and captivated audiences by ingeniously crafting a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using plastic tea cups.

The exceptional creativity of the cadets from TS and AP earned them the opportunity to showcase their creation alongside other distinguished directorates, a press release said.

Cadet Srihari eloquently presented their unique creation to Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary of India. The cadet’s briefing underscored the dedication and ingenuity behind the innovation, emphasizing the importance of transforming waste materials into valuable and aesthetically pleasing creations.

The AP and TS Directorate’s participation in RDC-2024 serves as a testament to the innovation thriving within the armed forces, fostering a spirit of creativity and sustainability. The event not only celebrates the talent of the cadets but also promotes the broader vision of a greener and more self-reliant India, a press release said.