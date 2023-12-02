Rare rock art site found at Ratnapur in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Rock Paintings of Ratnapur in Shivvampet Mandal of Medak district.

Medak: The members of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) claimed to have identified a new rock art site at Ratnapur village in Shivvampet Mandal on Friday.

The team headed by KTCB founder Sriramoju Haragopal, Vemuganti Murali and others visited the site following information from the locals. Haragopal said the rock site had a Bhairava painting, which probably belonged to the Mesolithic Period (10,000 years ago). Since the site was used as a canvas by people who lived close over the years, Haragopal said there were paintings belonging to the Neolithic period and until the medieval period (16th Century AD) as well.

There were ruins of a Vaishnavite temple just 300 metres away from the rock art site. The place where the Vaishnavite temple ruins were found is called Tirumalaya Banda. The historians also claimed to have found several tools made of rock very close to the site. They believe that there was a factory for making tools during the Mesolithic age. Haragopal said there was a need to carry out a detailed study on the site to find more evidence.