Women stage rasta roko as officials stop water supply in Medak

The women of Gandhi Nagar colony said they were forced to travel long distances to fetch water from agriculture wells while some of them were buying water from tankers, paying huge amounts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 06:58 PM

Medak: Residents of Gandhi Nagar in Chinna Shankarampet mandal on Tuesday staged a rasta-roko with steel and plastic vessels, accusing officials of stopping water supply to their homes. They said officials were not supplying water since Maha Sivarathri (March 8) to their colony.

The women of the colony said they were forced to travel long distances to fetch water from agriculture wells while some of them were buying water from tankers, paying huge amounts. The water supply was stopped completely for the last three days for reasons known only to the officials, they said. Despite repeated complaints and appeals by the citizens, there was no result until Tuesday evening, they said.

The rasta-roko was staged on the busy Medak-Chegunta road that resulted in a massive traffic jam on either sides of the road. They withdrew the protest following the Chinna Shankarampet Police assuring them to take the issue to the notice of officials after an hour of protest.

Meanwhile, plants in nurseries in several villages of Medak district were withering as SHG women, who were vested with the responsibility of maintaining the nurseries, were not watering the saplings accusing the officials of not releasing expenses. The saplings at Koripally village nursery withered completely as the women stopped watering the saplings a few days ago.