False propaganda: Harish Rao demands arrest of Revanth Reddy

Former Minister T Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy had carried similar Goebbels propaganda against the BRS during the assembly elections to win the elections by misleading the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 08:55 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao addressing a road-show in Sadasivapet town of Sangareddy district on Monday.

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Monday asked the Delhi Police to arrest Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for carrying out false propaganda on social media.

Responding to reports on the Delhi Police serving notices on Revanth Reddy, he said Revanth Reddy had carried similar Goebbels propaganda against the BRS during the assembly elections to win the elections by misleading the people. Addressing an election rally in Sadashivapet town under the Medak Lok Sabha constituency on Monday evening, Harish Rao said the people would believe that there was a secret fact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Revanth Reddy if the Delhi Police failed to arrest Revanth Reddy. He pointed out that the police had arrested a man in Assam for carrying out similar false propaganda.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police over Amit Shah’s doctored video

Harish Rao, who said the Congress government had left people disappointed in less than five months after coming to power, also played videos of Revanth Reddy’s speeches on the promises he had made during the Assembly election campaign and said the Chief Minister had failed to keep the promises. To raise the issues of the public and question the Congress, Harish Rao urged the people to vote for BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy.