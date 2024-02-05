Rashly driven TSRTC bus claims lives of elderly couple in Hyderabad

The couple was heading to a tailor at Sun City from Shastripuram Kings Colony where they resided, when the mishap occurred

Hyderabad: A couple died after a rashly driven TSRTC bus hit the scooter they were riding on at Bahadurpura Tadban on Sunday night.

The couple identified as Ahmed Mohiuddin (59), was proceeding on a scooter with his wife Syeda Bushra Fatima when a bus belonging to Wanaparthy hit their vehicle.

Mohiuddin worked as an examiner in the Ordinance Defence Factory at Sangareddy district. The couple was heading to a tailor at Sun City from Shastripuram Kings Colony where they resided, when the mishap occurred.

Due to the impact, Bushra Fatima fell and came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot while her husband Mohiuddin suffered severe injuries and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Monday.

The bus driver, Damodar, was arrested by Bahadurpura police, and a case has been filed against him.