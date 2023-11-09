Woman, two children killed as lorry knocks down moped in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Medak: A mother and her two children died in a road mishap at Kallakal village of Manoharabad mandal on Thursday. The woman, Mallika Sulthana, 31, and her three children were on their way to Medak from Hyderabad on her moped when a speeding lorry knocked down the two-wheeler. Sulthana and her son Mir Adnan (11), and her daughter Rakhia Sulthana (9) died on the spot while one child escaped with injuries.

The bodies were shifted to the Community Health Centre in Toopran. A case was registered.