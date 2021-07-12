Rashmi Agdekar can effortlessly give anyone complex with her bold look

The young and talented Rashmi Agdekar is not only a versatile actor but also is a stunning model.

The actress frequently posts photos and reels on her Instagram, winning hearts of her followers. She is also known for her frank opinions on social issues, that she shares without mincing words.

Rashmi Agdekar recently uploaded a reel in which she is seen wearing a black outfit which includes a blazer, accessorizing it with golden earrings and a few rings on her finger.

Rashmi Agdekar has a soft dewy makeup look with pink lips. For some parts of the video, her hair is tied up in a bun and for others, it is left open. The clip seems to be shot at the golden hour, giving it the perfect feel. Throughout the video, Rashmi Agdekar appears to be effortlessly posing during the photoshoot.

On the work front, Rashmi Agdekar started her acting career in the web series “Dev DD” in 2017 and played the lead role in “I’m Mature” for the MX player which was critically acclaimed. She was seen in the web series “Rasbhari” alongside Swara Bhaskar on Amazon Prime. She also made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Andhadhun” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Rashmi Agdekar will be soon announcing her upcoming projects.

