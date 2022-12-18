Rashmika Mandanna celebrates one year of ‘Pushpa’

Today, the film is dominating cinemas globally. Recently, the film premiered in the Russian market and received rave reviews from the audience.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:38 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: As Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ turned one recently, the cast and crew of the film were in a celebratory and nostalgic mode. The pan-India film has created a legacy that only sees an expansion in the coming times.

Taking to social media, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ shared a poster highlighting all the achievements the film has marked this year. In the caption, they wrote, “1 year for the Pan Indian Blockbuster #PushpaTheRise. 1 year for Icon Star @alluarjun setting the screens on fire as #PushpaRaj. 1 year for the sensation at the Indian Box Office. #1YearOfIndianHGOTYPushpa @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial (sic).”

Rashmika, too, shared how she was feeling on Instagram Stories. “It’s been a yearrr already? Whatt? It feels like yesterday when we were shooting for Pushpa: The Rise… All those memories made on the set with the cast and crew… (sic),” wrote the actor.

Tagging the director of the film Sukumar, she added, “It’s been such a pleasure to work alongside you. Looking forward to our new journey in Pushpa 2 (sic).” She called Allu Arjun “the best”.

Today, the film is dominating cinemas globally. Recently, the film premiered in the Russian market and received rave reviews from the audience. While the craze of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has taken over the world, fans are eagerly waiting to receive further updates as the team is also gearing up for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.