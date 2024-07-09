Lizard in breakfast? 35 students take ill after food poisoning in Ramayampet hostel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 04:00 PM

Medak: Yet another incident of negligence came to the fore in government hostel kitchens in Medak district on Tuesday. As many as 35 students of TG Model School Ramayampet fell ill after having breakfast.

The students were suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. The students alleged that they saw a house lizard in the breakfast, which resulted in the incident.

Since the students were holding no mobile phones, they could not take images or videos of the lizard at breakfast. The sick students were rushed to Area Hospital in Ramayampet where they were undergoing treatment.