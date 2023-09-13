Raveena Tandon pens adorable birthday wish for grandson Rudra

Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon penned down an adorable birthday wish for her grandson Rudra.

On Tuesday, the ‘KGF 2’ actor shared a string of throwback pictures which she captioned, “Happy Birthday my dear Baby’s baby @rudramendes! my dear Rudra , wishing you a happy happy 4 th ! May Mahadev always light up your path with love and happiness, glory and success love .. Glam ma (sic).”

In the pictures, she shared adorable glimpses of her grandson and her other family members. Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday little angel,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday to Rudra! Still remember coming home to make his baby hand & feet castings.” “Happy Birthday to you,” a user wrote.

Raveena Tandon adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, as single mother in 1995 when they were 11 and 8 years old, respectively. She began dating film distributor Anil Thadani during the making of her film ‘Stumped’ (2003). The duo tied the knot on February 22 in 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Rasha in March 2005. In July 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan.

Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film ‘Ghudchadi’ alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. Apart from that, she also has ‘Patna Shukla’ in his kitty.