Ravi Teja collabs with Gopichandh for the fourth time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja is a strong performer with his traits of absolute energy and great comedy timing. In fact, he is the best senior actor currently in the zone of mass. But keeping his strengths aside, Ravi Teja has been trying out a few out-of-comfort zone films in recent times (like Ramarao On Duty, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageswara Rao), but ended up with failures. Even most of these films are from new directors. So Ravi Teja gets back to the basics again and tries to repeat his hit formula with his blockbuster director, Gopichandh Malineni.

Today, a new film was announced by the ace production house, Mythri Movie Makers. Ravi Teja and Gopichandh joined hands for this project for the fourth time. Gopichandh Malineni recently had a super success this year with Veera Simha Reddy. Gopichandh also has a solid success rate with Ravi Teja in their first three collaborations. Don Seenu is a good film, Balupu is a much better one, and Krack is the best from the duo. All three films so far from the duo are good action comedies, and the same looks to be repeated again.

Along with the announcement of the film, the makers also revealed that director and actor Selvaraghavan will play an important role in the film. Thaman will compose the music.