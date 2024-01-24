| Ravi Teja Off To Karaikudi With Harish Shankar For Filming Of Mr Bachchan

Ravi Teja off to Karaikudi with Harish Shankar for filming of ‘Mr Bachchan

According to the makers of 'Mr Bachchan,' the movie team will shoot some interesting sequences of the film in Karaikudi and the surrounding areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: With Ravi Teja‘s film ‘Eagle’ just a couple of weeks away from release, the ‘Mass Maharaja’ was off to Karaikudi for an interesting schedule for his next film titled ‘Mr Bachchan.’

According to the makers of ‘Mr Bachchan,’ the movie team will shoot some interesting sequences of the film in Karaikudi and the surrounding areas.

Production house People Media Factory took to X platform to share a picture of Ravi Teja seated in a plane en route to Karaikudi, with director Harish Shankar also seen seated next to him.

In another picture shared by the makers, Ravi Teja was seen looking through the windows of the lounge, seated in a chair, waiting for the flight to arrive.

‘Team #MrBachchan off to Karaikudi for a very interesting schedule. The team will shoot key scenes in and around the area during this schedule,’ reads a post on People Media Factory’s official X handle.”

His upcoming film ‘Eagle’ is slated for release on February 9.