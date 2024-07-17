Complaint against Puri Jagannath for indecent usage of KCR’s voice in item song

A senior BRS leader Rajitha Reddy approached the police stating that Jagannath and the team of 'Double Ismart' movie had used the phrase spoken by the former Chief Minister in an item song.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 10:16 PM

Puri Jagannath. Source: Instagram

Hyderabad: A police complaint has been lodged against film director Puri Jagannath for indecent usage of a phrase used by former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao in a song for Jagannath’s film.

“The item song is badly featured and with a phrase used by Chandrashekhar Rao is disrespectful and intends to show him in poor light,” Rajitha Reddy said, demanding that the police initiate action against the film director.

The police are investigating.