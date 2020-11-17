Ravichandran Ashwin helps KL Rahul in training with innovation

In a few videos posted on the BCCI social networking site, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped KL Rahul train the shorter balls.

Hyderabad: The Indian team, which is in quarantine in Australia, started their training two days ago. While the first day was only about getting in shape in the gym, they took to outdoor training on the second day.

In a few videos posted on the BCCI social networking site, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped KL Rahul train the shorter balls. However, Ashwin was innovative in his methods. He took a tennis racquet to send down balls to KL Rahul.

Ashwin also posted a video of himself bowling to Ajinkya Rahane. “Right arm over!! Kangaroo Land! #backagitagain,” he captioned.

India will play T20s and ODIs before getting down to the longest format. However, a recent outbreak of coronavirus cases in Adelaide put the series under threat.

Players from Western Australia and Tasmania States returned from domestic games in Adelaide and were ordered to go into isolation, including Australia Test captain Tim Paine.

