Rayaprol award to Bengaluru-based poet

Hyderabad: A 29-year old Bengaluru-based poet and independent artist, Satya Dash has been chosen for the 12th Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize, which is jointly administered by the Department of English, University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The award, consisting of a citation and cash prize of Rs. 15,000 will be presented to Satya Dash at a literary event to be held online. Dash, who grew up in Cuttack, Odisha, was selected from a field of 180 contestants from all over the country by a jury consisting of the well-known poet and writer, Mamang Dai, and two faculty members from the Department of English, UoH.

Satya Dash’s poems have appeared in Waxwing, Wildness, Redivider, Passages North, The Journal, The Florida Review, Prelude, The Cortland Review, Hobart, [email protected], among others. Apart from having a degree in electronics from BITS Pilani-Goa, he has also been a cricket commentator. He has been nominated for Best New Poets, Best of the Net, and Orison Anthology.

Recognised as a significant award for creative writing in India, the Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize was instituted by the Hyderabad-based Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust to recognize excellence in poetry written in English by poets in the age group of 20-40 years.

