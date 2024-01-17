R&B Minister vows to development of Nalgonda AC as model assembly constituency

Indiramma houses would be constructed in four faces of Nalgonda town to distribute eligible families to make their dream of having their own houses into reality.

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on said that Nalgonda assembly constituency would be developed as model assembly constituency in the state.

Distributing cheques of kalyana lakshmi to 244 beneficiaries at programme held on the premises of RDO office here, Venkat Reddy said that the people of Nalgonda elected him to the legislative assembly for five terms that put the responsibility on him for comprehensive development of the assembly constituency. His doors would always be kept open for the people of the district, who wanted to seek help for the solution of their problems.

Indiramma houses would be constructed in four faces of Nalgonda town to distribute eligible families to make their dream of having their own houses into reality. Jobs recruitment exams would be conducted by Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) without giving any scope for question paper leakage on the lines of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), he added. Training would be provided to the youth by setting up skill development centers across the state, he maintained.

“In the Congress government, the people no need to make rounds to the houses of MLAs to get the benefits of welfare schemes. The Congress was already implementing two of its six guarantees- free travel facility to women in TSRTC buses and hiked Aarogyasri coverage facility up to Rs 10 lakhs of medical treatments. After getting the approval of the state cabinet, tula of gold to the beneficiaries of kalyana lakshmi schemes will be implemented” , he reminded.

Earlier, the minister also laid the foundation stone for the critical care block, which was taken up with Rs 23.35 crore in Government General Hospital of Nalgonda.

The district Collector Harichandana Dasari, in-charge municipal chairman of Nalgonda Abbagoni Ramesh and others also attended the programs.