RBI circular on bank accounts challenged in Telangana High Court

The petitioners had challenged the RBI circular on declaring certain bank accounts as fraudulent.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Tuesday modified an earlier interim order with regard to the stay of all proceedings against the members of IndBarath Thermal Power Limited, namely Veeravenkata Satyanarayana Rao Vadlamani and others. The petitioners had challenged the RBI circular on declaring certain bank accounts as fraudulent. An earlier bench of the court had ruled that duping such accounts as fraud without hearing the parties would be in violation of the principles of natural justice. The panel modified the earlier order which granted a blanket stay on all proceedings. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate can now proceed with the investigation. The stay will operate only against the banks concerned.

Plea against Govt, Wakf Board

Justice P Naveen granted time to the government and the State Wakf Board to respond to a writ plea filed by Gangula Karmalakar questioning an order of the Collector by including about 15 acres of land in Kothapalli mandal under Section 22 A of the Registration Act. The petitioner also sought a direction to the Wakf Board to remove the said item from the list of its properties.

According to the petitioner, the land initially belonged to one Syed Hameed-ud-Din who was also the Muttavalli of the Idgha of Karimnagar and Inamdar. In a title suit against the Wakf Board way back in 1981, Hameed-ud-Din sold the properties, including to the petitioner. The petitioner pointed out that when the properties were included in the prohibited list, he filed a writ petition in 2014. He argued that the Collector had not applied his mind and sought a direction to de-notify the land. Ravishankar Jandhyala, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out to specific communications from the office of the RDO made in 2019 for the exclusion of properties from the list of Wakf properties. The matter will be heard on March 20.

Wakfnama questioned

A two-judge panel, comprising MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar will hear on Wednesday a case related to about 8 acres of land in Hafeezpet. Praveen Kumar and others claim title to the property and have challenged the power of the Wakf Board to include it in the list of prohibited properties for registration. The Government also claims title to the property while the Wakf Board claims that a Waqfnama was issued in favour of the Board in 1955 by Muneer Unisa Begum. The private parties claim that she got the property as a compromise decree in 1963 and sold the same to the Nizam in 1965 and therefore, she could not have created the Wakfnama. It is also pointed out that after the government lost its long battle before the apex court in 2013, within 10 days thereafter the Wakf Board included these prohibited lists.

