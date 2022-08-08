| Red Orange Yellow Alerts Issued In Seven Districts Of Telangana Till August 9

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:04 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: A red alert has been sounded in seven districts of Telangana by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday as incessant rain continued to hit different parts of the State.

The weather department issued a red alert till 8:30 am on Tuesday in the districts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

An orange alert was issued in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet districts.

A yellow alert was issued in the remaining districts including Hyderabad.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.