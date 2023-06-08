Red tape out, red carpet in for industrialists in Telangana, says KTR

After laying the foundation for Cyient Foundation's Rural Micro Skill Development Centre, KTR said red carpet being laid out to industrialists.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

KTR laying the foundation for Cyient Foundation's Rural Micro Skill Development Centre

Mahabubnagar: Prior to 2014, industrialists had to struggle to set up shop here as red tapism was rampant in the erstwhile State. This had now changed, with the red carpet being laid out to welcome industries to open their units here, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Speaking after laying the foundation for Cyient Foundation’s Rural Micro Skill Development Centre in the town here on Thursday and handing over job offer letters to 120 girls, who secured jobs after undergoing training at Cyient, the Minister said prior to formation of Telangana, there were days when industrialists staged protests at Indira Park, Hyderabad for power supply from the government.

In a span of nine years, the story had changed. The State was now supplying 24 hours quality power to industrial, agricultural and domestic sectors, he said. Impressed with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership and vision, industrialists were setting up units in the State and employment was being generated, he said.

“I appeal to the youth and students in particular to make good use of the employment opportunities being created by the government,” Rama Rao said.

Lots of effort goes into convincing industrialists to set up their units. Many youngsters from other States were coming to Hyderabad and securing jobs. If youth from the State do not utilise the opportunities, it would be injustice to the efforts put in by the government, he said, adding that merely securing jobs would not suffice. One would have to upgrade skills constantly as well.

Reminding about conditions that used to prevail in erstwhile Mahabubnagar, the Minister said Mahabubnagar was once known for migration but today it was known for irrigation.

The State Government was constructing reservoirs at Uddandapur, Karivena and other places with a storage capacity of 67 tmcft. These works would be completed by August or September and Mahabubnagar would turn even more fertile, he said.

Client Foundation Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, who was born in Mahabubnagar, said it was an honour to set up a rural micro skill development centre in the district. Cyient would also adopt the ITI centre in Mahabubnagar and improve the infrastructure at the centre, besides providing quality faculty and jobs. The current strength of the girls at ITI centre was 116 for two years and this would be improved to 116 students per year, he said.

Stressing on the need for upgrading skills among youth, the Cyient chairman also called for one rural micro skill development centre to be set up in each district.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others also spoke.