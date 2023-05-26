‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ set to premiere globally on August 11 on Prime Video

The R-rated film is produced by Greg Berlanti, p.g.a., and Sarah Schechter, p.g.a., and executive produced by Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López, Michael S Constable.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Directed by Matthew López, with screenplay by Matthew López and Ted Malawer, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is all set to premiere globally on August 11, exclusively on Prime Video.

The film revolves around Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) – who have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity… and a total disdain for each other.

Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in US/British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce”.

But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically-acclaimed ‘New York Times’ bestseller, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (‘The Inheritance’).

The movie has Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano as part of the cast.