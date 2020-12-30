Redesign Suramma tank to irrigate 67K acres in Jagtial: Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar conducted a review meeting with irrigation officials to discuss the Suramma project at Ippapalli of Kathalapur mandal on Tuesday.

Jagtial: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that irrigation officials were instructed to redesign Suramma project to provide water to 67,000 acres in Kathalapur and Medipalli mandals. Officials were also asked to submit the report within 15 days.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that 25,000 acres additional ayacut would get irrigable water with redesign of Suramma project. A total of 67,000 acres of land would get water with redesign.

Flood flow canal has turned into a sea with the rejuvenation of SRSP project. Local people informed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that farmers of Kathalapur, Medipalli, Malyala, and Kodimyala mandals were not getting SRSP water.

Based on farmers’ request, Chief Minister instructed irrigation officials for redesign of the project. Plans have been prepared to fill Suramma tank by lifting water from the flood flow canal. On the other hand, works were also under progress to fill tank with the Yellampalli project.

Later, Vinod Kumar inspected Suramma tank. Engineer-In-Chief, Anil Kumar, Collector Ravi, Zilla Parishad chairperson, Dava Vasantha and others participated in the programme.

