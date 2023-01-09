Registration and Stamps department sees high revenues in erstwhile Warangal in 2022

The registration and stamps department's coffers continue to swell in six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal district

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Warangal: With the real estate business in Warangal and its surrounding areas competing with the State capital, the registration and stamps department’s coffers continue to swell in six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal district.

The department earned an income of Rs 404 crore by registering Rs 1, 05,954 documents through 12 sub-centres, while it got Rs 290 crore with the registration of 97,526 documents. It has got an additional income of Rs 114 crore in 2022 when compared to the 2021.

Warangal Registration Office is at the top among the registration offices with an income of Rs 217 crore by registering 32,701 documents in 2022. In 2021 too, Warangal RO earned Rs 165 crore by registering 32,319 documents.