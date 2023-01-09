CM KCR invited for Inavolu temple Brahmotsavam

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh along with officials of the Endowments department has called on CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan and invited him to attend 'Sri Mallikharjuna Swamy Brahmotsavam'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Warangal: Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh along with officials of the Endowments department has called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday and invited him to attend the ‘Sri Mallikharjuna Swamy Brahmotsavam’ to be held January 13 to March 22.

He has handed over a memento related to the temple on the occasion, while priests of the temple blessed the Chief Minister by chanting Vedic mantras.

DCCB Chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, Temple Executive Officer Addanki Nageswara Rao, former Temple Chairman Munigala Sammaiah, chief priests Ravinder, Vikrant Joshi, Madhukar Sharma, Purushottama Sharma and others were present.