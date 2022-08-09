Regulate private healthcare establishments to curb unwanted hysterectomies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Senior gynaecologists and public health specialists on Tuesday called for regulation of private healthcare establishments that conduct unwanted hysterectomies, which involves surgical removal of the uterus in women.

Participating in a virtual panel discussion on ‘Protecting Women’s Health by Preserving the Uterus’ organised by Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council and Bayer, experts highlighted the rapid rise of unwanted hysterectomies in rural parts of Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Odisha.

“Accountability of surgical procedures should be sought especially in the private sector through proper audits and checks,” said Dr. S. Jayaram Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

Hysterectomy at a younger age is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and osteoporosis while also affecting the mental health of the individual, he said.

“Gaps in gyneacology services and awareness on the ill effects of hysterectomy need to be encouraged to limit the number of hysterectomies,” co-founder of Life-Health Reinforcement Group, Dr. SV Kameswari, said. Managing Director, Bayer Zydus and South Asia Head, Manoj Saxena also participated in the discussion.