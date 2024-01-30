| Rehab Centres Are The Need Of The Hour Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Rehab centres are the need of the hour: Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Inaugurating Anantha Rehab Transitional Care and Pain Management Center in Hyderabad, he said such rehab and nursing centres are common in foreign countries.

By IANS Updated On - 30 January 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: Well-known seer Sri Tridandi, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has said that rehab centres are the need of the hour.

Inaugurating Anantha Rehab Transitional Care and Pain Management Center in Hyderabad, he said such rehab and nursing centres are common in foreign countries.

“I respect all systems of medicine but most of them are alternative and supplementary. Good food and proper exercise are less expensive and effective for medical treatment,” he said.

He underlined the need for co-existence. “Everyone says Manava Seve, Madhava Seva but nobody thinks of other creatures living on this planet. God has made all of us equally. It is high time we think of the air, water, land, plants, animals, insects and other creations as we have to co-exists with them for a peaceful existence,” he said.

He thanked the medical professionals and philanthropists for arranging medical camps for the benefit of less privileged strata of society. He also suggested that women take care of their health by attending health camps and go for regular medical tests. “Most women are ignorant of cervical cancer and I insist that they visit a doctor for a smear test at the earliest,” Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said.

Anantha co-founder Dr Chandrasekhar said that they offer comprehensive services including rehabilitation, transitional care, pain management, and palliative care. Critical Care Physicians and General Physicians will be available 24×7, treating infections in specialised positive and negative pressure rooms.

“Anantha is one of the largest rehabilitation center in South India, with 75 rooms and a team of dedicated specialists. Our goal is to provide holistic care, addressing both chronic and acute health issues,” explained Dr. Chandrasheker.

Dr M. S. Anand Rao, promoter of Anantha Rehabilitation center said they created state of the art infrastructure to provide best possible services for their in-patients.

KIMS Chairman Dr B. Bhaskar Rao stated that rehab is a rising trend and Anantha is doing a good job by proving to be the best centre in Hyderabad with all the latest facilities in the medical field.

Dr. Gurava Reddy, Managing Director of Sunshine Hospitals, Hyderabad is medically known for its replacement and medical therapy.

MP T. G. Venkatesh, AIG Chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy, My home Chairman Jupally Rameshwararao, and former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar also attended the event.