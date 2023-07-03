Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat phone at Rs 999

The phone has been launched with the "2G-mukt Bharat vision", and is aimed at providing the "existing 250 million feature phone users" in the country with internet-enabled phones, Jio said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:05 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

The basic recharge plan has been priced at Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data.

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio announced the launch of the internet-enabled ‘Jio Bharat’ phones, at starting price of Rs 999 on Monday. The beta trial for first 10 lakh Jio Bharat phones will begin from July 7, Jio said in a release, adding that it will be carried out in “6,500 tehsils” across the country.

Specifications:

The affordable phone includes a 1.77-inch screen, Jio apps for entertainment and digital payments, a torch, a radio, a 0.3MP camera, expandable storage, and a headphone jack. It aims to provide internet-enabled phones to a wider audience.

It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, enabling users to connect earphones for content consumption or music listening.

Tariff Plans

