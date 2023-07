Jio Bharat 4G: The Cheapest Internet Phone In India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:34 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio, the leading telecom company in India, has just announced the launch of their internet-enabled ‘Jio Bharat’ phones at an unbelievable starting price of just Rs 999!