Remdesivir black marketing gang busted, four arrested in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Karimnagar commissionerate police busted Remdesivir black marketing gang and arrested four of its members. As many as 18 Remdesivir injections and Rs 40,000 cash were seized from them. Based on reliable information, taskforce police on Friday conducted raids at a house in Kisannagar here and arrested four persons.

The arrested persons were Dasari Suresh of Kisannagar, Balagani Satyanarayana of Mukarampura, Kothakonda Venkatasailoo of Kattarampur and Bommakanti Suresh of Warangal. Colluding with Bommakanti Suresh, who is working for a hospital in Warangal, Satanarayana, Suresh and Venkatasailoo sold Rs 5,000 worth Remdesivir medicine to patients for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. After coming to know about the black marketing of the medicine, taskforce cops conducted raids and detained the gang members.

Reacting on the issue, Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy warned of legal action against the people who were indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir medicine. Exploiting the helpless condition of patients, some of the hospitals were indulging in black marketing of medicines, he informed and added that details of these people have been collected.

Special teams have also been formed to check the black marketing of the medicine. Colluding with illegal operators, some of the hospitals were giving Remdesivir injections to patients though the later were not required for the medicine. Hospitals were also creating tensions among the patients in the name of different tests and medicines and collecting huge fees without giving receipts. Informing to conduct raids on those hospitals, he said legal action would also be taken.