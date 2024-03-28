Police intensifying inspections at check posts in Khammam: CP

He made a surprise inspection of a check post set up at Karepalli cross roads under Khammam Rural division.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 09:01 PM

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said that along with the central police forces deployed in the district, the local police were intensifying inspections at the check posts to strictly enforce the election code of conduct.

He made a surprise inspection of a check post set up at Karepalli cross roads under Khammam Rural division.

Also Read Ramagundam CP advises rowdy sheeters to lead dignified life

Check posts have been set up on the district borders to prevent any untoward incident during the elections, he said.

Dutt informed that check posts have been set up on the entry points on all the routes under Khammam police commissionerate jurisdiction and every vehicle coming from the other districts and vehicles going from the district were being checked thoroughly.

He suggested that not more than Rs 50,000 cash should be carried and if there was a large amount of cash and jewellery they must accompany the relevant documents.

People should cooperate with the police during inspections. 12 FST, 15 SST, 2 integrated inter-state border check posts, 10 inter-state check posts and eight inter-district check posts have been set up in the district for round the clock surveillance has been kept, the CP informed.