Hyderabad CP denounces baseless remarks on Raheel Shakeel case investigation

The Commissioner further said that aspersions made by the said person amounting to communal, political and other overtones in the investigation are completely baseless and false and they are condemnable.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 11:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that the city police are professionally investigating cases against Raheel Shakeel, son of former MLA from Bodhan, Aamir Shakeel.

Hyderabad CP in a press release said that Md Shakeel, father of Raheel in a video has made certain baseless remarks on the investigating police officers.

Also Read Hyderabad Police cite Aamir Shakil in son Raheel’s accident case

“It is observed in the video that the said person has tried to ascribe non-existent and imaginary aspersions on the motive of the police officers who are investigating and supervising the case strictly as per law on its merits to unearth the truth,” he said.

The Commissioner further said that aspersions made by the said person amounting to communal, political and other overtones in the investigation are completely baseless and false and they are condemnable.

“The investigation is under progress and strict legal action will be taken against all the persons involved in the commission of the crime. Also, appropriate legal action will be initiated against the persons trying to distort the investigation with malafide intentions,” he added.