Remediesofspring fancied for Ooty feature

Udhagamandalam: The J Sebastian-trained Remediesofspring, who is in fine fettle, may score in the Nilgiris Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 1600 metres, a terms for horses 3 years old only, the highlight of the pre-Derby day’s races scheduled to be held here on Thursday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 10.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Swiss Agatta 1, Catalyst 2, Mystic Zlatan 3
2. Remediesofspring 1, Star Glory 2, Still I Rise 3
3. New Look 1, Star Symbol 2, Grandiose 3
4. Moresco 1, Grand Royal 2, Manzoni 3
5. Ibrahimovic 1, Royal Monarch 2, Berrettini 3
6. Easy Rider 1, Sweet Fragrance 2, Aretha 3
7. Sher R Star 1, King Roger 2, Big Treasure 3
8. Augusta 1, Amarone 2, Ready Player One 3
Day’s Best: Moresco.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.
