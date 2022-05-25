Remediesofspring fancied for Ooty feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Representational Image

Udhagamandalam: The J Sebastian-trained Remediesofspring, who is in fine fettle, may score in the Nilgiris Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 1600 metres, a terms for horses 3 years old only, the highlight of the pre-Derby day’s races scheduled to be held here on Thursday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 10.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Swiss Agatta 1, Catalyst 2, Mystic Zlatan 3

2. Remediesofspring 1, Star Glory 2, Still I Rise 3

3. New Look 1, Star Symbol 2, Grandiose 3

4. Moresco 1, Grand Royal 2, Manzoni 3

5. Ibrahimovic 1, Royal Monarch 2, Berrettini 3

6. Easy Rider 1, Sweet Fragrance 2, Aretha 3

7. Sher R Star 1, King Roger 2, Big Treasure 3

8. Augusta 1, Amarone 2, Ready Player One 3

Day’s Best: Moresco.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .