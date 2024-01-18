Removal of flex boards of NTR Jr triggers controversy

18 January 2024

Hyderabad: The removal of flex boards of actors NTR Junior, N Kalyan Ram and the late N Taraka Ratna from the NTR Ghat premises at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Thursday, has triggered a political controversy in Telugu States. While the exact reasons for their removal remain unknown, fans of the actors and TDP supporters alleged that they were removed at the behest of the other members of the Nandamuri family.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of actor and former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao, several fans of the late actor and also TDP leaders erected huge flexi boards at the entrance of NTR Ghat and its surroundings. Some of them had the photographs of the legendary actor’s grandsons NT Rama Rao junior, N Kalyan Ram and late N Taraka Ratna, while others largely comprised of boards with the photographs of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and other party leaders.

NT Rama Rao junior and Kalyan Ram came to NTR Ghat in the early hours before sunrise and paid floral tributes to their late grandfather at the memorial. Huge number of fans came to see them leading to a stampede-like situation, forcing both the brothers to leave the spot immediately, without speaking to the media.

Later, NT Rama Rao’s son and actor N Balakrishna along with his brother Ramakrishna and other family members also visited NTR Ghat and paid their tributes. Soon after they left, the flexi boards of NT Rama Rao with photographs of his grandsons NT Rama Rao junior, Kalyan Ram and late Taraka Ratna were removed from the spot which was caught on camera by some news channels.

Fans of these actors and some TDP supporters who were present at the location, alleged that the Nandamuri family members noticed the flexi boards and instructed for their removal. Soon, these flexi boards were moved away from the entrance and were placed facing away from the road. Interestingly, the flexi boards of several TDP leaders including those who are little known, were not moved.