Renewable energy will make electricity cheaper: Gautam Adani

Hyderabad: The intersection of digitisation and sustainability will propel the growth of India and push the country to have cheaper rates of electricity through renewable energy sources, said Gautam Adani, chairman and founder, Adani Group.

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to reach $28 trillion, contributing to about 13 per cent to the global economy, by 2050, he said. In his keynote on the second day of TiE Global Summit, Adani said that favourable macro-economic factors and digitisation of green sustainable energy are the major areas that will define India in the next three decades.

“India’s population is expected to reach 1.6 billion, which means that one in three of world’s middle class consumer will be Indian, making this modern middle class the biggest driver of India’s consumption,” he said. The marginal cost of bits and bytes will decrease further improving information technology, he added.

