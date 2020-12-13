Reno Star has edge in Hyderabad

False rails are up and it will be held Monsoon race track

Hyderabad: The R. H. Sequeira-trained Reno Star, a winner in his last outing, looks good among eleven contenders in the upper division of the Silver Dagger Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up and it will be held Monsoon race track.

1. Fire Power 1, Akido 2, Georgia Peach 3

2. Nova Scotia 1, Barbosella 2, A Hundred Echoes 3

3. Belle Springs 1, Just Incredible 2, Battle Ready 3

4. Lightning Bolt 1, Havelock Cruise 2, City Of Blossom 3

5. Reno Star 1, Prince Valiant 2, Agni 3

6. Spicy Star 1, Always Success 2, Francis Bacon 3

7. Paso Robles 1, Yours Forever 2, sovet Pride

8. Amyra 1, King Roger 2, Colachel Battle 3

Day’ Best: Lightning Bolt.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

