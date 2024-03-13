Renowned personalities join WWF-India’s ‘Give an Hour for Earth’ initiative for Earth Hour 2024

This initiative aims to inspire individuals worldwide to commit an hour to sustainable actions as part of Earth Hour 2024, the largest grassroots environmental campaign on the planet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 06:44 PM

Hyderabad: Noted personalities including PV Sindhu, Dia Mirza, Dulquer Salmaan, and Raghu Dixit will join World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-India’s ‘Give an Hour for Earth’ as ‘Goodwill Ambassadors’. This initiative aims to inspire individuals worldwide to commit an hour to sustainable actions as part of Earth Hour 2024, the largest grassroots environmental campaign on the planet.

Scheduled for March 23, starting at 8.30 pm, the environmental campaign aims to amplify efforts in addressing climate and nature loss challenges by emphasizing the collective power of individuals and communities. As Goodwill Ambassadors, the four renowned personalities have vowed to dedicate 60 minutes to activities that benefit the environment.

Dia Mirza says, “Every year, I look forward to the Switch Off movement, which makes a ripple around the country — and the world — and I ardently hope that this time, we will create the biggest Earth Hour ever.” She emphasizes the importance of daily actions such as bonding with nature, waste segregation, avoiding single-use plastics, and conserving energy and water.

Earth Hour 2024 seeks to establish the most significant hour dedicated to the Earth, with an objective to motivate enduring pledges to energy conservation, eco-friendly behaviours, and a mutual obligation towards building a resilient and hopeful future.