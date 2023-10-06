WWF-India organised Earth Series in Hyderabad

An initiative that centres around critical environmental issues and wildlife conservation on Friday at the Hyderabad Golf Association.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS at the second talk of the Earth Series Conservation Matters organised by WWF.

Hyderabad: WWF-India, a leading nature conservation organization, conducted its second talk of the “Earth Series: Conservation Matters”, an initiative that centres around critical environmental issues and wildlife conservation on Friday at the Hyderabad Golf Association.

As part of the event, Dr. Divyabhanusinh Chavda, a renowned wildlife conservationist and an author, delivered his lecture titled “A Tale of Two Cats” which mainly focused on lions and the need for their conservation, as the Asiatic Lion is now only restricted to India. The talk also revolved around cheetahs, the fastest animals on Earth.

“The Earth Series: Conservation Matters is another noteworthy pioneering event from WWF-India, and I am happy that this initiative originates from Hyderabad. The Telangana Government has always been at the forefront of nature conservation and has taken up many first-of-its-kind initiatives for environment protection”, said Telangana IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan.

The WWF-India Hyderabad office organized the Earth Series talk show that serves as a platform to address pressing environmental challenges, exchange innovative solutions, and foster collaboration among like-minded individuals and organizations committed to conserving the planet’s biodiversity.

The event witnessed an impressive gathering of individuals, distinguished ornithologists, committed conservationists, nature enthusiasts, and others.