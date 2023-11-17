WWF-India holds talk on ‘Infusion of Science in Large Carnivore Conservation’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: WWF-India, a leading nature conservation organization, organized its third talk of the “Earth Series: Conservation Matters”, an initiative that centers around critical environmental issues and wildlife conservation.

As part of the event, Dr. Y. V. Jhala, a renowned wildlife conservationist and an author, delivered his talk titled “Infusion of Science in Large Carnivore Conservation”. The talk mainly revolved around the use and utilitarian aspects of science in wildlife conservation; and how wildlife technology is evolving. It shed light upon tiger conservation with special emphasis on cheetah reintroduction in India and also realized the need for conservation of other large carnivores and endangered species.

The WWF-India Hyderabad office organized the Earth Series talk show that serves as a platform to address pressing environmental challenges, exchange innovative solutions, and foster collaboration among like-minded individuals and organizations committed to conserving the planet’s biodiversity.

By bringing experts and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds together, the series aims to build a powerful network of change-makers striving for a sustainable future for generations to come, a press release said.