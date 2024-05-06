Renuka Chowdhary questions Delhi Police, objects to booking cases against congress leaders

"What right does the Delhi police have to enter Gandhi Bhavan and register cases against Telangana Congress leaders," she asked here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 06:26 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Taking objection to the Delhi Police booking cases against Congress leaders, Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhary sought to know in what capacity had the Delhi Police stepped into Telangana.

Addressing media persons, the Rajya Sabha MP demanded that BJP government arrest JDS MP Prajwal Revanna and prove its commitment. Like entrepreneurs Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Prajwal Revanna too had fled the country, she said, adding that despite the abusive nature of BJP leaders, the Election Commission of India was not acting against them.