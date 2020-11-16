Repel Opposition’s propaganda, Harish Rao tells TRS cadre

The Minister said that the workers in Patancheru industrial area were getting enough work now since TRS government was supplying round the clock quality power to industries.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon TRS workers to explain the welfare and developmental work the TRS government has taken up besides countering the propaganda being carried out by the opposition BJP and the Congress party.

Addressing the TRS booth-level workers of three Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) divisions falling under Patancheru Assembly Constituency of Sangareddy district, the Minister said that the workers in Patancheru industrial area were getting enough work now since TRS government was supplying round the clock quality power to industries.

Saying that the previous Congress government used to supply power alternative days, Rao reiterated that it has pushed the industries into crisis and caused job loss in the industrial area. During the past 70 years of Independent India, the Minister has said that the governments that ruled the State have failed to provide drinking water to Patancheru area. Elaborating the government’s effort in the industrial area, Rao has said that they have brought medical devices park, LED Park at Shiva Nagar, IT Park at Osman Nagar apart from others. He said that they have built a spacious market by spending Rs 10 crore in 15 acres land.

Saying that they had built a mini stadium, he sensitised them to take all the development and welfare schemes introduced by them into public. MP, Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA, Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy, MLA, Andole Chanti Kranthi Kiran, MLC, V Bhupal Reddy and others were present.

